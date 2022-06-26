Aerial boon for farming

In less than a year after the government liberalised the drone policy in August last year, the farm sector has become the biggest user of these multi-utility flying robots. These are being employed in for a variety of purposes like estimating the planted area and likely production, assessing crop damage by pests and diseases, and digitising land records, apart from their most common use for spraying pesticides and plant nutrients. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for using in farming, forestry, and other purposes in the rural sector have been notified by the ministry to take care of safety and other aspects.

