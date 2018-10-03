Affordable health care is benefiting from AI

A set of screens across the wall display rapidly moving figures that are tracking health care information and service being provided to thousands of patients. This is the mission control centre of healthtech company CallHealth based in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli neighbourhood.

The control centre allows the company to monitor and assess realtime information. The young company led by an experienced team delivers a doctor consultation every 30 minutes, a customer every 1.36 minutes and medicine delivery 2.26 minutes. This focus on precise numbers is driving the growth of CallHealth, ...