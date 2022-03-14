After state election results, it is advantage Modi all the way

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning four out of five states, including the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), the direction of national politics for the next few years is set. Economic and political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have lost ground. Even the incipient challenge of the Aam Adami Party (AAP), victorious in Punjab, will not be an immediate threat.

The confidence the voters of North India have reposed in him has made him unassailable moving forward to the 2024 general election. He has already begun his next election campaign. It is no accident that the ...