Age of the image

It seems unbelievable today that Socrates, considered to be the founding father of modern philosophy, was once a strong opponent of the written word. Writing is merely an image of the living, breathing discourse of human beings and was not to be trusted with important matters such as memory and learning, he believed. Obviously, the irony is not lost on anyone.

Without the written word, Socratic thought and dialogue would have been interred with his bones, instead of being immortalised in theory, ideology and poster art. However, that is missing the wood for the trees. Socrates may have ...