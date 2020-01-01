Agenda 2020: Building a good society

As 2019 closes on a low note, eyes turn to the next year and the overriding priorities for 2020. Is a turnaround possible? Not just economic recovery but also of sentiment and confidence. There are nine basic issues which need to be addressed. First, the critical need for dialogue, where we not only talk to each other but, equally importantly, listen to each other.

And find a middle way. Indians need to get back to a dialogue mode, speaking and listening. And, as necessary, use neutral moderators and facilitators to bring people together to a shared view. Second, through a process ...