This year-end I write about the importance of ahankar-mukt leadership. Early next year, I will share how to work at becoming ahankar-mukt. Narcissists are full of ahankar.

I have been advocating that board directors must act on negative signals they pick up. I have written a book about power-induced temporary brain damage among business leaders--to be fair, the comment applies equally to national leaders (CRASH: Lessons from the entry and exit of CEOs). Just watch political leaders in China, Turkey, America and the BRICs nations, and the debilitating effects of power are so visible. ...