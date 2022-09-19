'AIR DBK available on goods made solely from domestic inputs'

-
ALSO READ
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
Amid robust tax growth, customs and excise duties decline over 10% in Q1
TMS Ep233: Akasa Air strategy, Delhi's excise policy, markets, belated ITR
Fuel exports rise in FY23; refiners stay healthy despite addl excise
SC dismissal of review petition on HSN codes setback for industry
-
We export goods manufactured solely from inputs procured from local sources. No imported inputs are used. Can we claim duty drawback (DBK) based on All Industry Rates (AIR)?
CBEC Circular no.24/2001-Cus dated April 20, 2001, had clarified that the AIR are based on the concept of averages, wherein the drawback rate itself as well as its customs and excise portions are based on weighted averages of consumption of imported /indigenous inputs of a representative cross-section of exporters and the average incidence for duties suffered on such inputs. These rates have no relation to the actual input consumption pattern and actual incidence suffered on inputs of a particular exporter or individual consignments exported by any particular exporter under AIR/DBK Claim.
As a matter of rule, no evidence of actual duties suffered on imported or indigenous nature of inputs used, even if the AIR has customs portion, should be insisted upon by field formations. The intention of the first proviso to Rule 3 is essentially to provide a guideline to the Directorate of Drawback as to how AIR of DBK will be determined in certain situations. It is not intended for field formations to use this rule for arbitrarily altering the All Industry Rates of Drawback in the case of individual exporters for individual consignments. CBEC Circular no.19/2005-Cus dated March 21, 2005, reiterated the same. So, you can very well claim DBK at AIR even if you have used only domestic inputs to make the export product.
We are also supplying goods “as it is” to Special Economic Zones units as a trader. These goods are procured from various sources. Can we claim AIR DBK on such supply?
Rule 24(3) of the SEZ Rules, 2006 says that drawback or any other similar benefit under the Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 2017, as amended from time to time, against supply of goods by Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) supplier, will be admissible where payments for the supply are made from the Foreign Currency Account of the Unit. So, you can claim DBK on supply of bought-out goods to SEZ units. Of course, you must be registered with an Export Promotion Council and file a drawback bill of export.
While filing the DBK Shipping bill, our Customs Broker is asking us to sign the DBK declaration, which contains a clause that duties of Customs and Central Excise have been paid with respect to materials used in the manufacture of export goods. Is this required?
The declaration that duties of Customs and Central Excise have been paid with respect to materials used in the manufacture of export goods was mentioned at Rule 12(a)(ii) of the old Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 1995. Such a requirement is not there in the new Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 2017. So, you need not furnish the said declaration. You may suitably inform your Customs Broker.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU