Aisatsu-mawari: The best of customer centricity

In the many years that I worked with Japanese clients, one business custom always fascinated me: Aisatsu-mawari. Let me tell you more about it. Courtesy and gratitude are an intrinsic part of Japanese business.

Add to that humility, and sometimes even servitude. When a client gives you his business, you are obligated to him for the favour of choosing to do business with you, in preference over others he could have assigned it to. So, in Japan, you are perpetually and perennially grateful to your patron, the client. Hence, at the end of the year, it is time for you to visit your client ...