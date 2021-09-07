An 'evolutionary psychology' explanation

Diti was one of the wives of Sage Kashyapa. Unlike his other wives, Diti did not have children. Bhagavata Purana says that one evening, Diti was overcome with lust and wanted to lie down with Sage Kashyapa. Even though Sage Kashyapa insisted that it was the wrong time of day since it was dusk and the time for prayers, she was persistent.

A reluctant Sage Kashyapa performed the act and went to have a bath at the river. On his return he saw Diti in a repentant mood. Sage Kashyapa realised that since they had the union at the wrong time, their progeny would not have good character. Diti pleaded ...