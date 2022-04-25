An informed NITI

The government announced last week that Rajiv Kumar would step down as vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog and economist Suman Bery would succeed him. A change of the guard is always a good opportunity for an institution to review its position and make necessary adjustments to become more relevant.

This is true of both private enterprises and government departments. This is particularly relevant in the context of the NITI Aayog because it is still a relatively new institution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort had announced ...