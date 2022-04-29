An uncertainty tolerance test for brands?

Grappling with uncertainty is an inherent part of everyday human life. Every single day of our existence, we face ambiguity of one sort or another — ranging in seriousness from a tough decision over what to wear in the morning to the terrifying feeling of having a potentially life-altering health situation hanging over our heads. Uncertainty is everywhere.

And there is an Uncertainty Tolerance Test all of us can self-administer. To a certain extent, none of us likes being kept on our toes, but some of us are much more comfortable with limbo states than others. And researchers ...