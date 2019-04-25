Another misstep

The Union home ministry has decided to suspend trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir at two locations — Salamabad and Chakan-da-Bagh.

The government’s contention was that this trade was being misused by locals on both sides of the border to send illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency into India. Government officials reportedly identified at least 10 militants — essentially residents on the Indian side of the LoC from places such as Budgam, Sopore, Baramulla and Tral — using such trade openings to cross over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and ...