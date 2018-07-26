Arvind Subramanian's legacy

The outgoing Chief Economic Advisor will always be remembered for his remarkable passion, his large imprint on policymaking and the high level of public debate he fostered. So what do we ask of our Chief Economic Advisors? We ask that they bring passion and purpose to the job.

That they relentlessly push for policies and programmes that are deemed important, wading through the cacophony of markets, resisting the vested interests that relish the status quo, while constantly prodding their (sometimes risk-averse) political masters to forge ahead. In other words, we want our Chief ...