Lessons from the biggest multibaggers
Asia's prospects: Status quo or a rougher ride?
Leader in tech, laggard in succession systems
Privatisation and debt are on the radar of bankers
A matter of tenure and retirement of PSB chiefs
The information asymmetry in aggregator biz makes regulation necessary
RSS, power & pitfalls
The year's biggest question mark: China
Of metals and rare earths
ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish
Positive signals
Lessons from the biggest multibaggers
Business Standard

Asia's prospects: Status quo or a rougher ride?

The problems with 'Connections World' model & the configuration of economic and political power that it has enabled are mounting

Topics
Asia | Asian economy | Politics

Simon Commander & Saul Estrin 

Simon Commander & Saul Estrin

Without doubt, Asia is the great success story of recent times. But will that success continue in the future? Or is the deceleration in growth currently observed in many Asian countries a portent of what is to come? In our new book — The Connections World: The Future of Modern Asia (Cambridge University Press, 2022) — we argue that Asia is indeed facing a watershed moment. To maintain momentum in its climb up the income ladder, Asian economies face some difficult policy decisions that go far beyond coping with Covid, supply shocks, and their aftermath.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:06 IST

