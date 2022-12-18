Bad loans & IBC: Going as expected

Last week Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that scheduled commercial banks had written off Rs 10 trillion of in five years and that only 13 per cent of the write-off had been recovered. Separately, the cumulative recovery of through the (IBC) until September (since the came into existence in 2016) has been just 30.8 per cent. To those who have read my previous 10 articles on the origin of and the IBC’s role in recovery, this would not come as a surprise. While these two issues (bad loans in banks and the recovery process) seem independent, they are interconnected because the first determines the outcome of the second. Let me lay out the picture again. The bulk of the bad loans originates in public-sector banks (PSBs). Many loans are designed to go bad. From the sanction stage, there is corruption. Once the case is referred to the IBC, there is no asset left to recover. I have explained this repeatedly since 2014 in the context of reforms of and what the can actually deliver. The data has now proved this view.