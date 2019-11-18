Bad news: What you say doesn't matter

All it took was “loud” allegations from a whistle-blower to knock 16 per cent off the Infosys market value in a single session just about a month ago. To date, the company says there is still no evidence of alleged wrongdoing by the CEO or others.

Regardless, the damage to the company’s reputation is done. The Rs 53,000-crore hit in its market cap and the reputation of the firm and its leaders will take Infosys some years and a lot of outperformance to claw back. Reputation has become the biggest driver of market and brand value today for investors and ...