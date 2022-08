Balancing acts

The two headline-grabbing developments involving the United States this week have indirect but significant implications for India. The first is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the second is the killing of Osama Bin Laden’s successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul. Both events have a bearing on India’s borders in the north and Northeast. China’s immediate response to Ms Pelosi’s provocative and high-profile visit to Taipei City has been to launch three days of military drills around Taiwan, using live ammunition. Beijing’s aggressive posture may have been expected in defence of territorial claims, to which it is particularly sensitive, given the manifest reality of Taiwan’s existence as an independent country with political systems that differ widely from China’s. Beyond a complex historical context, President Xi Jinping’s immediate political compulsions also demand a more muscular response. The Chinese Communist Party’s all-important 20th Congress, which dictates changes in the party’s constitution and has also been the venue for leadership changes in the past, is due later this year.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor