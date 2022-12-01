JUST IN
Before infection spreads
Dharavi's human factors
Re-design and deliver
Growth challenges
Caveat emptor
ED's expansion
Nepal's destiny
Don't ignore Covid
A turn in the tide
Early warning for reform
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Dharavi's human factors
Business Standard

Before infection spreads

AIIMS episode shows big cyber-security review is needed

Topics
Business Standard Editorial Comment | ransomware attack

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The ransomware attack on the country’s premier health care institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), serves as a wake-up call. It should prompt a comprehensive review of cyber-security guidelines. The Digital India policy targets putting all sorts of government functions and customer-facing services online, and encouraging cashless transactions. Protecting against cyber-attacks and creating disaster recovery systems assume great urgency.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.