Before the pause

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which started its last meeting for the fiscal year on Monday, has a relatively difficult decision to make. Since the rate was above the upper end of the tolerance band for over three quarters, which legally meant that the central bank failed to attain the target and had to write to the government as mandated by the law, there was clarity in terms of decision-making. The rate-setting committee had no option but to increase the policy interest rate, which had been earlier reduced to tackle pandemic-related disruption. As a result, it has raised the policy rate by 225 basis points so far in the current cycle. The RBI is also in the process of unwinding excess liquidity, which has resulted in the tightening of financial conditions. However, macroeconomic conditions have changed since the last meeting. Inflationary pressure is easing globally and growth outcomes are expected to be somewhat better.