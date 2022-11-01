JUST IN
Meghalaya's lofty female LPR
Best of BS Opinion: A healthy debate, trending declines, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have all declared results that were a long way below expectations with missed revenue and earnings estimates. The managements offered gloomy guidance about the future, cautioning investors about slower growth. Other tech companies have also warned about similar threats to margins, and growth slowdown. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the next few quarters could be difficult for the tech sector. Read here

In other views: In this unforgiving global climate, it is preferable to make a Type I error (doing too much) because it can be quickly and easily reversed.

But making a Type II error (doing too little) can result in pressures to macro-stability and a hardening of inflation expectations, whose consequences can linger for much longer, writes Sajjid Z Chinoy. Read here

US chip sanctions on China should be a wake-up call for India to quickly scale up and boost its capabilities in this critical arena, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

Quote

“Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 06:30 IST

