Best of BS Opinion: A healthy debate, trending declines, and more

Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have all declared results that were a long way below expectations with missed revenue and earnings estimates. The managements offered gloomy guidance about the future, cautioning investors about slower growth. Other tech companies have also warned about similar threats to margins, and growth slowdown. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the next few quarters could be difficult for the tech sector. Read here
In other views: In this unforgiving global climate, it is preferable to make a Type I error (doing too much) because it can be quickly and easily reversed.
But making a Type II error (doing too little) can result in pressures to macro-stability and a hardening of inflation expectations, whose consequences can linger for much longer, writes Sajjid Z Chinoy. Read here
US chip sanctions on China should be a wake-up call for India to quickly scale up and boost its capabilities in this critical arena, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 06:30 IST
