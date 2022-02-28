JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Ukraine crisis aggravates inflation, growth concerns
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A pragmatic tightrope walk, Ukraine crisis, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kyiv
A Ukrainian soldier walks past the debris of a military truck on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine | Photo: AP/PTI

India’s Ukraine move balances its principles with its interests, says our first edit. At stake in the broader geopolitical realm is its position vis-à-vis the US and China. And the second edit says the proposed fertiliser statute might create more problems than it seeks to resolve

Nitin Desai: Russia’s actions against Ukraine are predictable but illegitimate

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Isn’t it time to revisit the idea of polymer notes?

Read Debashis Basu to know in depth the tragedy at the National Stock Exchange
QUOTE OF THE DAY

We have left no stone unturned to rescue our people (in Ukraine).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 28 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.