Best of BS Opinion: A recovery interrupted, RBI's disclosure dilemma & more

Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
Whether the economy could have grown faster now is a matter to be debated in later years.
The question now is whether higher growth in earlier years could have saved us from today’s travails. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Sajjid Z Chinoy says: Putting the different pieces of the puzzle together, 2021-22 appears to be on course to growing at about 9 per cent -- less than previously envisioned
Indiscrete disclosure has the potential to dent public trust, the bedrock of the banking business, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Bankers, too, may not open their hearts with confidence to the RBI inspectors, lest every word they utter become part of the public discourse.
The big lesson of the second wave is that India must stop trying to prioritise economic recovery over emergence from the pandemic — any such effort is destined to fail, says Mihir S Sharma
