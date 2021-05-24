Best of BS Opinion: A recovery interrupted, RBI's disclosure dilemma & more

Whether the economy could have grown faster now is a matter to be debated in later years.

The question now is whether higher growth in earlier years could have saved us from today’s travails. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Sajjid Z Chinoy says: Putting the different pieces of the puzzle together, 2021-22 appears to be on course to growing at about 9 per cent -- less than previously envisioned

Indiscrete disclosure has the potential to dent public trust, the bedrock of the banking business, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Bankers, too, may not open their hearts with confidence to the RBI inspectors, lest every word they utter become part of the public discourse.

The big lesson of the second wave is that India must stop trying to prioritise over emergence from the pandemic — any such effort is destined to fail, says Mihir S Sharma