Best of BS Opinion: A tale of two taxes, India's FDI flows, and more

-
ALSO READ
Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to peacefully resolve row
China came little farther this time, will resolve diplomatically: Rajnath
All you need to know about India-China stand-off in Ladakh
India says China amassing troops and armaments on LAC a clear violation
No goods from Chinese vendors is the new mantra for govt e-market place
Streamlining taxes and industry regulation is easier than tweaking FDI policy because the latter is bound up with geopolitical issues. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Minimum alternate tax is beset with many issues, says Parthasarathi Shome, but there are ways of turning around the situation Read here
In the government’s review of its FDI policy, some trends deserve a closer study, says A K Bhattacharya. The conclusions should help formulate a stronger policy. Read here
China’s growing economic and military strength has resulted in drastic changes in the regional configuration of power, which must prompt India to change tack.
Harsh V Pant & Vinay Kaura explain Read here
India’s creative industries need regulation that helps them grow, not one that micro-manages them or neglects them, says Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Read here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU