Best of BS Opinion: A tale of two taxes, India's FDI flows, and more

Streamlining taxes and industry regulation is easier than tweaking policy because the latter is bound up with geopolitical issues. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Minimum alternate tax is beset with many issues, says Parthasarathi Shome, but there are ways of turning around the situation

In the government's review of its policy, some trends deserve a closer study, says A K Bhattacharya. The conclusions should help formulate a stronger policy.

China’s growing economic and military strength has resulted in drastic changes in the regional configuration of power, which must prompt India to change tack.

Harsh V Pant & Vinay Kaura explain

India's creative industries need regulation that helps them grow, not one that micro-manages them or neglects them, says Vanita Kohli-Khandekar