Effective directors display the art of healthy scepticism
Best of BS Opinion: A troubled world, GST's secret sauce, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

R Gopalakrishnan: Independent directors add value to a company, not only through their explicit knowledge and cognitive skills, but also through their experiential intuition and heuristic skills.

A K Bhattacharya: The 31 per cent rise in GST collection has been significantly fuelled by imports.

The first edit, citing the report of the International Monetary Fund, says the government should demonstrate its resolve to bring down the fiscal deficit.

And also find space for growth. The second edit looks at ways to reduce the plastic menace.

Quote India has been doing very well in 2022 and is expected to grow fairly robustly in 2023.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the IMF

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 06:30 IST

