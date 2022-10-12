Best of BS Opinion: A troubled world, GST's secret sauce, and more

-
ALSO READ
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Punjab to Odisha, single-use plastic ban has little effect in towns
Single use plastic ban: Substitutes revving up to seize opportunity
Plastic ban: Maharashtra, Gujarat among top Indian plastic waste producers
Will your Frooti & Maaza packs go off the shelves from July 1?
R Gopalakrishnan: Independent directors add value to a company, not only through their explicit knowledge and cognitive skills, but also through their experiential intuition and heuristic skills.
A K Bhattacharya: The 31 per cent rise in GST collection has been significantly fuelled by imports.
The first edit, citing the report of the International Monetary Fund, says the government should demonstrate its resolve to bring down the fiscal deficit.
And also find space for growth. The second edit looks at ways to reduce the plastic menace.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU