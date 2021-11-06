Best of BS Opinion: Accounting for climate change, tough choices, and more

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team: BCCI
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Consumption funds: Go for a maximum 5-10% exposure, say experts
Best of BS Opinion: Regulatory gaps for digital gold, heady reform & more
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
Will the growing clamour for green accounting and investment decisions based on Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) norms work where governments have failed to meaningfully address the climate change crisis? T N Ninan assesses the activist investor movement from this perspective. Read it here
In other views:
Suhit K Sen says Rahul Dravid, the newly appointed head coach of the Indian team, will have his work cut out.
Read it here
Devangshu Datta explains why the obvious measure of legalising cannabis consumption in India will not happen; officials running the prohibition machinery would lose Read it here
Mihir S Sharma points to India’s growing demographic imbalance between north and south as a possible source of electoral imbalance in the future. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU