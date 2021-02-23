Best of BS Opinion: Adapting to a warming world, India's recovery & more

It’s now been a year since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and yet there is no respite. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Nitin Desai writes: Disasters such as the one in Uttarakhand are going to get worse as the average global temperature goes up by much more than what we have experienced so far

Air travel is limping back to normal, but airlines are far from a take-off, says Anjuli Bhargava

An interesting feature of Indian households is that independent of their current economic conditions, they are systematically optimistic of their future. Mahesh Vyas explains how