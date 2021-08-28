JUST IN
The schizophrenic BJP government
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Ambition in a minefield, Schizophrenic BJP govt & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration by Binay Sinha

T N Ninan, in the context of the recently announced monetisation plan, notes that the Modi government has embarked on an obviously sub-optimal course across a minefield. One could compliment it for undertaking the task regardless, and for setting itself up to be measured against stiff targets.

But given the record of past blunders and under-achievements, the vulnerabilities of India’s eroded institutions and the manifest influence of stigmatised capital, what the country might get is yet another school for scandal. And, unlike in the original, not as a comedy. Read here

Long ago, George Bush said he would smoke the terrorists out of their holes. In Kabul, the only thing that’s been smoked out is Biden’s true form, writes Shekhar Gupta here

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan writes that the Indian economy has, contrary to what many believe, actually been handled well during this pandemic. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“As per the data shared by SBI in response to ADR's RTI application, electoral bonds worth Rs 3,429.56 crore were redeemed by parties in FY 2019-20..”

Association for Democratic Reforms

First Published: Sat, August 28 2021. 06:30 IST

