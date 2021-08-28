Best of BS Opinion: Ambition in a minefield, Schizophrenic BJP govt & more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Asset monetisation pipeline: Govt used 4 methods to value Rs 6-trn assets
Uniform guidelines are needed for asset monetisation, say experts
Best of BS Opinion: Monetisation lessons from NHAI, recovery risks & more
Asset monetisation target for states may be set at Rs 3 trillion
T N Ninan, in the context of the recently announced monetisation plan, notes that the Modi government has embarked on an obviously sub-optimal course across a minefield. One could compliment it for undertaking the task regardless, and for setting itself up to be measured against stiff targets.
But given the record of past blunders and under-achievements, the vulnerabilities of India’s eroded institutions and the manifest influence of stigmatised capital, what the country might get is yet another school for scandal. And, unlike in the original, not as a comedy. Read here
Long ago, George Bush said he would smoke the terrorists out of their holes. In Kabul, the only thing that’s been smoked out is Biden’s true form, writes Shekhar Gupta here
TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan writes that the Indian economy has, contrary to what many believe, actually been handled well during this pandemic. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU