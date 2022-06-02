Best of BS Opinion: Another sanctions package, slowing profits, and more

JUST IN
How RBI missed the inflation surge
The first edit says why India should be cautious about its Russian oil purchase because there is a political downside risk. And profits of Indian industry, says the second edit, are slowing on account of inflation.

Ajay Tyagi: Improve governance in public sector enterprises before divesting. Read here

Rajesh Kumar: Why RBI missed inflation. Read here
Today I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

First Published: Thu, June 02 2022. 06:30 IST

