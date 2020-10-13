JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Award for auctions, tech stocks are booming, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

illustration: Binay Sinha

The nascent economic revival demanded some measure of support from the government but, examined closely, the government’s move to stoke festival demand with the leave travel concession cash voucher, and the 50-year interest free loans to states amounts to too little too late. The top edit explains why here.

Other views examine the current rally in global tech stocks and the significance of this year’s Nobel prize for economics. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The rally in tech stocks shares several features with the 2000 dotcom bust but, though it is worrying, it does not feel or smell like March 2000 yet, says Akash Prakash. Read it here
The 2020 Nobel laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson were awarded for a specific policy design. They created an auction based on then-recent advances in game theory that provided an efficient distribution of telecom spectrum and also delivered considerable revenue to the US government. It is a design Indian policy makers could profitably consider, says the second edit. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
“People who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms,”
Actor and Congress politician Khusbhu Sundar in a letter to Sonia Gandhi before she joined the BJP

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 05:58 IST

