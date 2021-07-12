Best of BS Opinion: Bad loan resolution, Covid-19 vaccines, and more

The questions on equity and regulation will get sharpened from now on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The of today have power that was unthinkable in 1991, says Ajay Shah.

Their actions raise concern about the rule of law

The main worry is the price of vaccines, not production, says Sunita Narain

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Even though the new insolvency law is less than five years old and is far superior to the older bad asset resolution platforms, for better recovery, lenders must move fast against defaulters.