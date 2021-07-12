Best of BS Opinion: Bad loan resolution, Covid-19 vaccines, and more

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: A Budget after contraction, new regulators, and more
Best of BS Opinion: 30 years after 1991, NDA's Bermuda Triangle & more
Best of BS Opinion: No space for SPACs, NSE trading outage, and more
The questions on equity and regulation will get sharpened from now on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The regulators of today have power that was unthinkable in 1991, says Ajay Shah.
Their actions raise concern about the rule of law
The main worry is the price of vaccines, not production, says Sunita Narain
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Even though the new insolvency law is less than five years old and is far superior to the older bad asset resolution platforms, for better recovery, lenders must move fast against defaulters.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU