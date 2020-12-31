Best of BS Opinion: Bank recap, a wobbly first year for the CDS & more

-
The government’s move to issue Rs 5,500-crore in zero-coupon bonds towards the recapitalisation of Punjab and Sind Bank has put the nearly three-decade old process under the spotlight. Our lead editorial in this context argues that irrespective of whether interest-bearing or zero-coupon bonds are issued, the incidence of servicing the interest cannot be avoided— in the latter case, it is merely deferred.
Other opinion pieces for the day talk about the Chief of Defence Staff, and containing Covid in Dharavi.
The post of the CDS is an exalted one in the military hierarchy and to be accorded the highest respect institutionally.
Consequently, the first incumbent must proceed with due deliberation and prudence — for his every word, deed and action will set a precedent for his successors, writes C Uday Bhaskar
No one can take away from the fact that the Dharavi model underlines the importance of community-based model and community participation in any public health crisis, writes Shyamal Majumdar
