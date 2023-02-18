JUST IN
Of fake trees and moondust sunscreen
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Billionaire Raj, a 'truth' waiting to be told, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

The degree of dominance of industrial groups in India, mendacious politics, what a new Coke Studio can do, a bit of stuff that reads like science fiction, and what shaped a chef – this is what we have for Saturday.

This week T N Ninan writes: Perhaps the increasing concentration of mega investments by big industrial groups is because of their capital-intensive nature and the scale of the country’s ambitions. Group strength can help them squeeze rivals or buy them out.

Aditi Phadnis goes back to 2019, when a chief minister and deputy chief minister were mysteriously sworn-in in Maharashtra.

What’s the truth behind it?

Sandeep Goyal: Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed? Its challenge will be to drum up some good music.

Kumar Abishek writes about artificial trees sucking in carbon dioxide and moondust acting as a screen against the sun. But such things should not take us away from the goal of curbing emissions.

Chef Vikas Khanna takes Chintan Girish Modi through his journey to the Michelin Star, which started with his Biji’s kitchen.

QUOTE

We need to see competency tests for any elected official over the age of 75.

Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 06:30 IST

