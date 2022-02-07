Best of BS Opinion: Bond market message & sliding statistics standards

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: A broad-based Budget, Bose's legacy, and more
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
Our first edit says managing the government borrowing programme would be more difficult for the central bank in the next fiscal year.
The government must work harder to collect data, to make it available in a timely and machine-readable manner, and to ensure that databases are compatible with each other and over time, says the second edit.
Ajay Shah writes: With reforms, the National Pension Scheme as the implementation engine is the answer to the long-standing difficulties of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.
The “ranking” of states on environmental clearances is the final nail in the already built coffin of such assessments, says Sunita Narain
It’s time to formalise the normalisation process, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.
If this is not done, the RBI may lose its control over the narrative
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU