Best of BS Opinion: Bond market message & sliding statistics standards

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Our first edit says managing the government borrowing programme would be more difficult for the central bank in the next fiscal year.

The government must work harder to collect data, to make it available in a timely and machine-readable manner, and to ensure that databases are compatible with each other and over time, says the second edit.

Ajay Shah writes: With reforms, the National Pension Scheme as the implementation engine is the answer to the long-standing difficulties of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

The “ranking” of states on environmental clearances is the final nail in the already built coffin of such assessments, says Sunita Narain

It’s time to formalise the normalisation process, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

If this is not done, the RBI may lose its control over the narrative

QUOTE OF THE DAY

She (Lata Mangeshkar) has left us ... The voice of a million centuries has left us ... her voice resounds now in the Heavens

Actor Amitabh Bachchan

