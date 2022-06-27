JUST IN
Quicker refunds helping exporters in GST regime
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: BRICS no longer matters, aerial boon for farming & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the leaders' dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: PTI
The first edit says the relevance of BRICS to India is little. Read more

In the view of the second edit, while the push for digital payments is welcome, the RBI should be cautious. Read more

Ajay Shah: Taming inflation.

The US Fed might be able to get the job done at a lower cost than is widely feared. Read more

Surinder Sud talks of the usefulness of drones. Read more

Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes why rating agencies are caught in the crossfire. Read more

Quote of the Day From my long experience of public life, (I can say) the elevation of one individual does not elevate the whole community.

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on his opponent, a Santhal

First Published: Mon, June 27 2022. 06:30 IST

