Best of BS Opinion: BRICS no longer matters, aerial boon for farming & more

-
ALSO READ
Govt bans import of foreign drones to boost Make in India, lists exceptions
Indian drone makers welcome govt's decision to ban import of drones
Aerial boon for farming
Ethiopian Airlines to boost India flights, eyes higher traffic from BRICS
BRICS can together help out in global post-Covid recovery: PM Modi
The first edit says the relevance of BRICS to India is little. Read more
In the view of the second edit, while the push for digital payments is welcome, the RBI should be cautious. Read more
Ajay Shah: Taming inflation.
The US Fed might be able to get the job done at a lower cost than is widely feared. Read more
Surinder Sud talks of the usefulness of drones. Read more
Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes why rating agencies are caught in the crossfire. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU