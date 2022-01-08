JUST IN
Riding the storm: Meet Riyaaz Amlani, CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Budget basics, troubled CM of a performing state & more

Here is the best of BS Opinion pieces of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Budget 2022 | Indian Economy

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

indian economy

It is not always that a growing economy can be a political gravy train to the ruling party and the head of the government. Just as it is far from certain if a good theme can turn into a successful entertainment piece. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan: How to increase revenue? One is to deliver a rapidly growing economic pie; the other is a re-assessment of tax policy.

Read here

Aditi Phadnis looks at Haryana, a performing state, and its troubled chief minister. Read here

Sandeep Goyal tells us what 83’s tepid success can teach marketers. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone.

PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, January 08 2022. 06:30 IST

