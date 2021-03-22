Best of BS Opinion: Cannabis is no longer 'dangerous', gold loan, and more

JUST IN
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The situation at macro levels is hazy.

Smaller pictures are clearer. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajay Shah: Is global turbulence likely? The US Congress has cleared a huge package but we do not know how it will play out because there is no analogue to the present situation

Cannabis is on course to a new future. Surinder Sud explains

It is time to reduce the loan to value for gold loans, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay

Today when the Founders are being attacked for trying to compromise and curtail academic autonomy and freedom of expression, I find it necessary as Chancellor and given my association with Ashoka from its inception, to state unambiguously that the Founders have never interfered with academic freedom … Ashoka University Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 01:32 IST

