Best of BS Opinion: Caught in a divided world, Roman holiday over & more

This week T N Ninan discusses the ways in which we are caught in a divided world. The question for is how to not let old friendships come in the way of cultivating new ones. Read more

Aditi Phadnis talks of the travails of . Read more

Sandeep Goyal illustrates, giving the example of a highly competent person, how same-language subtitling can be a drive of literacy. Read more

Suhit Sen brings you a bit of English . Read more





QUOTE

Why are you scared? It’s not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean; why are you scared of sinking on the shore?

Prime Minister to students