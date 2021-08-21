Best of BS Opinion: Changing world order, rising star of the east, and more

-
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
India's kings and queens of chess
Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest new Grand Master, learnt the moves at 2
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
How celebrity brand value can get checkmated in online chess game
Our lives are best expressed in political terms. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.
T N Ninan dwells on the changing world order in which the US is in danger of its hegemon status getting eroded. READ MORE...
India is quickly becoming a legitimate global chess superpower: Arvind Subramanian. READ MORE...
Shekhar Gupta: India shouldn’t be paranoid about a weakened Pakistan creating a new ‘Terroristan’.
This is the best chance to focus on maritime power and opportunity rather than overland threats. READ MORE...
Aditi Phadnis writes about the new political star of the east. READ MORE...
