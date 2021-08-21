Best of BS Opinion: Changing world order, rising star of the east, and more

JUST IN
Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul
Our lives are best expressed in political terms. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

T N Ninan dwells on the changing world order in which the US is in danger of its hegemon status getting eroded. READ MORE...

India is quickly becoming a legitimate global chess superpower: Arvind Subramanian. READ MORE...

Shekhar Gupta: India shouldn’t be paranoid about a weakened Pakistan creating a new ‘Terroristan’.

This is the best chance to focus on maritime power and opportunity rather than overland threats. READ MORE...

Aditi Phadnis writes about the new political star of the east. READ MORE...

QUOTE OF THE DAY You know the father of the economic reforms in the country is none other than P V Narasimha Rao, Telangana Bidda (son of Telangana). Under his leadership, in India for the first time economic reforms started.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana

First Published: Sat, August 21 2021. 06:30 IST

