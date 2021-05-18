Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more

-
As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, forecasters have begun lowering growth projections for the current fiscal year. The concurrent fiscal stress from lower economic growth can also put pressure on India’s sovereign rating.
What would a sovereign rating downgrade mean for India? The second edit outlines the risks here
Other views today examine the political outlook for Narendra Modi’s, ways to pay for pandemic supplies and the implications of China’s space missions
The notion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inept handling of the second wave of the pandemic marks the end of his political dominance is misplaced, Vir Sanghvi argues here
India urgently needs to import various medical supplies to deal with Covid-19. How to ramp up availability quickly given the governments’ limited finances? One part of the solution is make use of the Reserve Bank of India’s large reserves. Gurbachan Singh explains how this can be done here
As China put a new space station into orbit, and landed a rover on Mars, its technological advancement has global implications, says the top edit. Read it here
