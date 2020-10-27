Best of BS Opinion: Cinema beyond biases, Tejashwi Yadav's promise & more

The imperative of attending to climate change and providing are often thrown into conflict with each other.

There should be films on why are still meaningful from the point of view of service delivery. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Given the imperative to reduce carbon emission, profitable public sector units will have to re-invent themselves, without being stuck with large losses as they need to rejig their business models, says Akash Prakash

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar tells you why we need to celebrate the Indian cinema

Mahesh Vyas says: It is worth wondering why, when there is such great demand for government jobs and when there is simultaneously a severe shortage of government services, governments continue to stubbornly not provide additional jobs