Best of BS Opinion: Cinema beyond biases, Tejashwi Yadav's promise & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Not labour's love alone, BJP's new star in Bihar & more
Best of BS Opinion: Ideal product for Covid times, govt's borrowing & more
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
The imperative of attending to climate change and providing employment are often thrown into conflict with each other.
There should be films on why government jobs are still meaningful from the point of view of service delivery. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Given the imperative to reduce carbon emission, profitable public sector units will have to re-invent themselves, without being stuck with large losses as they need to rejig their business models, says Akash Prakash
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar tells you why we need to celebrate the Indian cinema
Mahesh Vyas says: It is worth wondering why, when there is such great demand for government jobs and when there is simultaneously a severe shortage of government services, governments continue to stubbornly not provide additional jobs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU