Best of BS Opinion: Cinema beyond biases, Tejashwi Yadav's promise & more

Cinema beyond biases
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The imperative of attending to climate change and providing employment are often thrown into conflict with each other.

There should be films on why government jobs are still meaningful from the point of view of service delivery. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Given the imperative to reduce carbon emission, profitable public sector units will have to re-invent themselves, without being stuck with large losses as they need to rejig their business models, says Akash Prakash

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar tells you why we need to celebrate the Indian cinema

Mahesh Vyas says: It is worth wondering why, when there is such great demand for government jobs and when there is simultaneously a severe shortage of government services, governments continue to stubbornly not provide additional jobs

QUOTE

The PM should reach out (to farmers in Punjab), listen (to them) and give a healing touch quickly Congressman Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 06:13 IST

