Best of BS Opinion: Climate change, India's economic challenge, and more

Till August 5, the economy was the major concern of opinion writers. Since then, Jammu & Kashmir has vied for attention.
Both figure prominently in the opinion pages today. Kanika Datta sums up the views
Naushad Forbes writes that “In 1991, a sodden reality was matched, within 100 days of the government being formed, by perceptions of a bright future.” We need a similar transformation to revive the animal spirits of Indian business today. Read the first of his two-part series here
Dhiraj Nayyar suggests that the government should stop worrying about the latest quarterly growth figure and focus instead on the right kind of structural reforms. Read it here
One of the unintended consequences of the initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir is fresh tensions centre-state relations. This needs to change if the imperatives of economic reform are to be met, says the first edit here
The changed constitutional and administrative scenario in Kashmir may not bring the conflict to a conclusion, but it undeniably presents a historic opportunity to develop a unique bond between India and Kashmir, say Harsh V Pant & Vinay Kaura here
The special report on “climate change and land”, brought out by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) hasrightly highlighted the judicious utilisation of land to stave off climate change. The second edit explains why here
The power of the government “to issue directions” can be intoxicating for a regulator but holds out the possibility of overreach, says Somasekhar Sundaresan here
