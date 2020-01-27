Best of BS Opinion: Climate change, structural reforms in tax rate, more

-
The economy holds out the hope that it can be pulled back from the brink. But the environment seems to be in interminable decline. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Long-term, durable structural reforms in tax rates are required to sustain the Indian economy, says Ajay Shah
No part of the world is immune from the deleterious impacts of climate change, says Sunita Narain.
What's happening in West Asia has an effect here.
The government in the Budget should look at reducing stakes in government banks to 33 per cent, something Yashwant Sinha announced 20 years ago. Tamal Bandyopadhyay elaborates
Sophisticated statistical models can improve predictions about elections. Atanu Biswas explains how
