Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more

India overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy even as Bangladesh overtook India in terms of per capita income.
As Rathin Roy points out, the link between economic size and prosperity is tenuous. A large aggregate GDP and a low per capita GDP poses other difficult policy conundrums, he writes here
Shankar Acharya traces the successive weak or wrong economic policies that have discouraged a meaningful expansion of the job market and predicts that in an increasingly digitised world of algorithms, robotics, 3-D printing and artificial intelligence, the demographic dividend is dissipating with seriously adverse consequences for young India. Read it here
The demand from various organisations for lifting the nearly year-old ban on the futures trading of key agricultural commodities, needs to be weighed cautiously because the evidence shows that this market doesn’t work without controls, the top edit points out. Read it here
The second edit explains why the Election Commission’s move to delist 86 unrecognised political parties and declare 253 inactive is a sensible one in terms of electoral housekeeping. Read it here
