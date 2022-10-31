JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Conflicting businesses, parity on the pitch, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The Truss fallacy, confident despite infighting & more
Best of BS Opinion: Political currency, marginal progress, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Protecting competition, the overvalued rupee, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Prime Minister Sunak, down to the wire, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain outlook, bear market patterns, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more
Best of BS Opinion: A less predictable outlook, de-extinction, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Rs 40k-crore challenge, a sporting proposition & more
Best of BS Opinion: Pricing pressure, Congress votes for status quo, & more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
On high inflation, here is what RBI needs to tell govt: It is your fault
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Conflicting businesses, parity on the pitch, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

climate change

Nitin Desai: India should assert the principles of liability and fairness as the basis for climate action

Arvind Subramanian: Capitalism must be saved from its financial rentiers, and financial deglobalisation is a good place to start

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The challenge before the banking system is how to keep the net interest margin healthy in a rising interest rate cycle

The first edit says Elon Musk’s other businesses can affect Twitter. The second edit, while praising the Indian cricket board for bringing pay parity among men and women players, says it will be many decades before a top woman cricketer will be able to match her male counterparts.

Quote of the day

Keep your mind open to every suggestion, that’s where you will be drawing great inspiration.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to law students

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.