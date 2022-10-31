Best of BS Opinion: Conflicting businesses, parity on the pitch, and more

-
ALSO READ
COP27: Centre reaches out to states for stronger climate action plan
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
New 'Chief Twit': 5 ways Twitter could change with Elon Musk's takeover
More than the edit button, Elon Musk needs reset button for Twitter India
Nitin Desai: India should assert the principles of liability and fairness as the basis for climate action
Arvind Subramanian: Capitalism must be saved from its financial rentiers, and financial deglobalisation is a good place to start
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The challenge before the banking system is how to keep the net interest margin healthy in a rising interest rate cycleThe first edit says Elon Musk’s other businesses can affect Twitter. The second edit, while praising the Indian cricket board for bringing pay parity among men and women players, says it will be many decades before a top woman cricketer will be able to match her male counterparts.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU