Best of BS Opinion: Confusing Sebi rules, Cong's electoral prospects & more

The government’s decision to reduce the duty on fuel will help ease some political pressure, but is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall outcomes. The top edit explains why. Read it here



In other views:

Mihir S Sharma says the Russian invasion’s multi-dimensional impact is unexpected but India’s acceptance of the damage done to its economy is also unacceptable. Read it here

Debashis Basu points to Sebi’s confusing rules on the role of stockbrokers. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains how the HDFC- Bank merger will catapult the bank into the big league. Read it here

The second edit points out that despite a ‘Chintan Shivir’, the party’s electoral fortunes continue to decline. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Despite being part of the Quad, India withstood US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to facilitate its people. Our government was trying to achieve this through an independent foreign policy.” Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan