Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, corporate frauds, and more

The Ministry of External Affairs in a media briefing on Thursday said that the situation in the national capital was fast returning to normal. This came after India witnessed criticism at the international level. Recent Delhi riots and the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have attracted significant global attention.

Business Standard pieces for the day talk about how recent events have affected India’s global standing along with other policy issues.

India has become overwhelmed by the tidal wave of antipathy globally to the path it has taken under this government, writes Aakar Patel

The outbreak of the epidemic is neither unprecedented nor intractable.

However, its genesis in China, and its transitive impact on global economic activity, portend important lessons for economists, writes Rathin Roy

Cryptocurrencies are volatile and a lack of understanding can lead to heavy losses for traders. But that is true for most financial assets. Traders and investors must learn to live with those risks, argues our lead editorial

We need to look at the entire ecosystem to minimise corporate frauds and not focus on auditors, writes Ashok Mahindra