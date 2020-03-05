Defending the indefensible?

The United States State department has over 50,000 employees. Of these, just under 14,000 are foreign service officers who are assisted by another 50,000 bureaucrats. The Indian Foreign Service has 850 officers.

Most of these are deployed in Delhi and concentrated in a few missions abroad. Many, if not most, of these are junior (the service takes in three dozen recruits a year, and so at least 300 of them have less than 10 years of experience) and not authorised to take decisions. Our diplomats are all bureaucrats. There are no ambassadorial positions that are given to political appointees. ...