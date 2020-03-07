Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, railway privatisation, and more

Should the government privatise train operations? How should policymakers address economic concerns arising due to Does a strong leadership guarantee good, bold economics?

Business Standard pieces for the day talk about these issues among others.

The new trains should be fast, but the roll-out of the privatisation plan should be slow and well-considered, writes T N Ninan

Data and the feel after 6 years under PM Modi proves a strong leader doesn’t necessarily give us decisive economic leadership unmindful of immediate political risks, writes Shekhar Gupta

It is increasingly looking as if the world economy is in for a major deflation because of coming debt defaults, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan

When it comes to the important task of relieving stress in the functioning of the financial system, authorities should use laser-targeted measures rather than soaking the system with general liquidity, writes Mohamed A.

El-Erian