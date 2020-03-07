Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, railway privatisation, and more

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus will be challenge if issues not resolved in 3 weeks: Sitharaman
Shekhar Gupta: Money has lost its morale
Govt moves to take on coronavirus challenge, plays down price rise concerns
Modi govt adopts flexible approach towards coronavirus epidemic
No liquidity crisis, says FM Sitharaman after bankers meeting
Should the government privatise train operations? How should policymakers address economic concerns arising due to coronavirus? Does a strong leadership guarantee good, bold economics?
Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about these issues among others.
The new trains should be fast, but the roll-out of the privatisation plan should be slow and well-considered, writes T N Ninan
Data and the feel after 6 years under PM Modi proves a strong leader doesn’t necessarily give us decisive economic leadership unmindful of immediate political risks, writes Shekhar Gupta
It is increasingly looking as if the world economy is in for a major deflation because of coming debt defaults, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan
When it comes to the important task of relieving stress in the functioning of the financial system, authorities should use laser-targeted measures rather than soaking the system with general liquidity, writes Mohamed A.
El-Erian
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU