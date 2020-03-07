JUST IN
Closing the gender gap
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, railway privatisation, and more

Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about coronavirus outbreak, railway privatisation, and more

Business Standard 

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk, at a hospital in Hyderabad

Should the government privatise train operations? How should policymakers address economic concerns arising due to coronavirus? Does a strong leadership guarantee good, bold economics?

Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about these issues among others.

The new trains should be fast, but the roll-out of the privatisation plan should be slow and well-considered, writes T N Ninan

Data and the feel after 6 years under PM Modi proves a strong leader doesn’t necessarily give us decisive economic leadership unmindful of immediate political risks, writes Shekhar Gupta

It is increasingly looking as if the world economy is in for a major deflation because of coming debt defaults, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan

When it comes to the important task of relieving stress in the functioning of the financial system, authorities should use laser-targeted measures rather than soaking the system with general liquidity, writes Mohamed A.

El-Erian

Quote

“We can assure all depositors that their money is safe.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 06:11 IST

