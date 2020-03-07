Govt performance shows strong leadership no guarantee for good economics

It’s time we analysts of Indian politics made two confessions. First, that we’ve been debating the wrong question for some time.

And second, that we’ve been peddling the wrong answer as well. The question on top of the mind ever since the 1991 reforms has been: Does good economics make for good politics? Translated: Can you reform the economy, shrink the government and bureaucracies to cede some power to the markets, generate growth, and get re-elected? And if not, what is it that you need? The answer has been, get a strong leader who isn’t afraid to take ...