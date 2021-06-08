JUST IN
Has India clinched the manufacturing deal?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Course correction on vaccine, climate of treason & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

In his address to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from June 21, 75 per cent of vaccines would be procured by the government.

Given states’ manifest inability to source vaccines themselves, this is a good move -- but a transparent supply formula must accompany central procurement too, says the top edit. Read it here

In other views today:

Akash Prakash assesses the risk for emerging market financial assets in the tapering of asset purchases by the US Federal Reserve, which will be eventually followed by other G-7 central banks. Read it here

Mahesh Vyas says the unlocking process can be expected to repair about two-thirds of the job losses associated with the lockdown of May 2021. Read it here

The second edit argues that the Supreme Court’s verdict quashing a sedition case against TV anchor Vinod Dua should have extended to scrapping all sedition cases. Read it here

Vandana Gombar assesses the scheme to offer cash incentives for local manufacturing of solar equipment as well as batteries and suggests that it may require a few iterations to really click. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Imagine what would have happened if India didn't have a vaccine producing company?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his TV address to the nation

First Published: Tue, June 08 2021. 06:17 IST

