Best of BS Opinion: Course correction on vaccine, climate of treason & more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: Sedition vs dissent, make tribunals first court & more
It's only words…
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
In his address to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from June 21, 75 per cent of vaccines would be procured by the government.
Given states’ manifest inability to source vaccines themselves, this is a good move -- but a transparent supply formula must accompany central procurement too, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views today:
Akash Prakash assesses the risk for emerging market financial assets in the tapering of asset purchases by the US Federal Reserve, which will be eventually followed by other G-7 central banks. Read it here
Mahesh Vyas says the unlocking process can be expected to repair about two-thirds of the job losses associated with the lockdown of May 2021. Read it here
The second edit argues that the Supreme Court’s verdict quashing a sedition case against TV anchor Vinod Dua should have extended to scrapping all sedition cases. Read it here
Vandana Gombar assesses the scheme to offer cash incentives for local manufacturing of solar equipment as well as batteries and suggests that it may require a few iterations to really click. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU